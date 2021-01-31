Menu
Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child.
Music

Kelly Rowland gives birth to baby boy

by Jessica Bennett, New York Post
31st Jan 2021 1:41 PM

Singer Kelly Rowland is now a mother of two.

The Destiny's Child alum welcomed her second son with husband Tim Weatherspoon last week, announcing the birth of little Noah Jon Weatherspoon on Sunday morning on Instagram.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon

Greeted us!," the former Voice coach announced. "We are truly grateful - 1•21•21, 8:13pm, 7lbs. 8oz, 19in."

The attached photo shows big brother Titan, 6, gazing into the newborn's eyes.

Rowland announced her pregnancy last October in her Women's Health cover story.

"We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,'" Rowland told the outlet.

Rowland and Witherspoon have been married since 2014.

Kelly Rowland with Tim and Titan.
Kelly Rowland with Tim and Titan.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Kelly Rowland gives birth to baby boy

