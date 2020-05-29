Keeping borders closed is 'small price to pay' for safety

AFTER listening to the arguments for and against opening the borders and the need to help the tourist operators to survive, I think I have a solution.

Quite a few years ago, I set off, along with friends, on a caravan getaway along Queensland coastline an hopefully further west from Rockhampton. It was during the cooler months of the year.

We encountered trouble right from the outset when trying to book into caravan parks for a few nights. Apparently the Victorians book from year to year and we were not able to go where we wanted to go as no sites were available for Queenslanders.

So, for those so keen to get away, may I suggest you take this opportunity to see our fabulous state, once the restrictions are relaxed and with no southerners around to stop you booking into caravan parks.

Remember to social distance, wave to fellow Queenslanders as they enjoy the best Queensland has to offer. Look after our own tourist operators and they will be able to recover from what has undoubtedly been a very trying time.

We all need to accept responsibility for our own fate and by keeping the borders closed until it is safe for us all to move freely about once again, is a small price to pay for the safety of everyone we love and care for.

LYN SPAIN, Toowoomba