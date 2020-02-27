Kaufland to sell nine sites around Australia

Artist impression of what the Toowoomba Kaufland store would have looked like.

A MONTH after announcing it was exiting Australia German supermarket giant Kaufland has put its multimillion-dollar property portfolio on the market.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed by Kaufland Australia to sell nine retail, industrial and mixed-use development sites across Victoria, Queensland and South Australia as part of the company's withdrawal from the Australian market.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity to secure a national pipeline of prime development sites, all of which are strategically located in growth areas that offer substantial upside," John Marasco, Colliers International managing director of capital markets, said.

"Rarely do we see such a significant value-add opportunity come to market in Australia."

The three sites in southeast Queensland which will go on the market are:

• 177-207 Reedy Creek Rd, Burleigh Heads. A 3.27ha mixed-use development site;

• 177-189 Morayfield Rd, Morayfield. Morayfield Village is on a 1.7ha site with a total gross lettable area of 6,939sq m and 260 car parks.

• 159-177 Progress Rd, Richlands. 3.1ha District Centre zoned development.

Kaufland has four Queensland sites and it has not includes its Toowoomba property in the current campaign.

Colliers' Alysia Reilly said the agency was already fielding strong interest from a wide range of Australian and offshore buyers, from institutions and developers to owner-occupiers and syndicates.

The ex-Bunnings site at 197 Reedy Creek Rd, Burleigh. It's been cleared by new owner. Picture Glenn Hampson

It is estimated that Kaufland spent about $5000 million in Australia before announcing its dramatic exit.

At the time the company said it will concentrate on its European core markets.

Late last year Kaufland announced it planned to open at least 20 stores around Australia and in Queensland had bought four sites - in Toowoomba, Richlands, Morayfield and Burleigh Heads. It has more than Australian 200 employees.

The company, which is part of the Schwarz Gruppe, said the future of its existing Australian investments, including properties purchased for retail outlets and distribution infrastructure, will be discussed with the relevant parties in coming days.

Kaufland International acting chief executive Frank Schumann said in January it was not an easy decision.

"We always felt welcome in Australia. We would like to thank our employees and we apologise for the disruption this decision will cause," he said.

"We would also like to thank our business partners, who offered us great support over the last few years. We would also like to thank the government for being very open-minded to our projects."

"We will actively shape the consolidation of the European retail sector, thus further reinforcing our leading position."

Kaufland had planned to launch its first Australian supermarket in 2021 and had $459 million distribution centre in outer Melbourne in development.

A number of its sites in Victoria, South Australia and Queensland had gone through or started the planning approval process in the local councils.