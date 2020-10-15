Menu
Katter questions the safety of missing ship crew

Caitlan Charles
Caitlan Charles
15th Oct 2020 12:41 PM
Questions have been raised about the safety of staff on board ship Gulf Livestock 1, which went down in the ­middle of a typhoon in the East China Sea.

North Queensland veterinarian Lukas Orda was on board the live export ship when it went down on September 2. The ship was carrying 43 men and almost 60,000 cattle when it capsized and sank in the East China Sea.

Yesterday, it was revealed that a possible life raft had been sighted on the Japanese island Kuchinoshima.

Traeger MP Robbie Katter said he was looking at the safety for staff on the ship.

Lukas Orda, missing with the live cattle ship Gulf Livestock 1 in the South China Sea with a cargo of 5800 cattle and a crew of 43 including two Australians.. Photo: Facebook
"I've been in touch with a number of people from the veterinary industry and there are questions about the safety and legitimacy of those ships," Mr Katter said. "Are these people being looked after properly. Is there a second issue arising from all of this?

"That is not just the Australians, but the other crew as well. It's something we are looking into."

The family of the other missing Australian man, ­William Mainprize, has raised more than $140,000 for private search efforts.

