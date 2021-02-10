Kate’s warning for former colleagues

High-profile former Palaszczuk Government minister Kate Jones has a message for Queensland's current crop of politicians: Don't overstay your welcome.

"Look at my political career, I had highs and lows and I'm definitely a stronger and more resilient person as a consequences of that," she told The Courier-Mail.

"But I also feel like when it's time to get out you should get out and give someone else a go."

The 41-year-old shocked Queensland's political establishment by announcing her plan to retire at last year's state election.

She'd been touted as a future Labor leader after defeating Campbell Newman in 2015 after he'd ousted her three years earlier.

Kate Jones at her new job in Fortitude Valley. Picture: Steve Pohlner

But following two terms as one of the Palaszczuk Government's top performing ministers, Ms Jones knew it was time to leave public life.

"I have always believed that you should do it with all of your heart and soul," she said.

"And for some people that might be 10 years and for other people it might be 20 years.

"But I think you should always have an eye on the next chapter."

Ms Jones has quickly discovered there's life after politics.

The mother of two was appointed to the ARL Commission within weeks of the election and has recently landed a new role working with renowned Queensland tech entrepreneur, Bevan Slattery.

She said she was "super excited" to be working in an area critical to Queensland's future success and her role was focused on a nationally significant project that would be unveiled soon.

"I have got to know Bevan over the last six years and he has got a really strong story of successfully building IT and telecommunications companies," she said.

"He has always stayed in Queensland and he loves Queensland too so it is really exciting because he has brought a number of these major tech companies and data companies to Queensland."

Since leaving politics just four months ago, Ms Jones has already been linked to a future run for the Brisbane lord mayoralty and a tilt at the federal arena.

Asked whether her new role might end the speculation, Ms Jones said "I hope so".

"I was really privileged to work almost 20 years in the public sector," she said.

"But I do think personally why I chose to leave at the age that I did was because I wanted to have a second career and I am really enjoying being in the private sector and learning new skills."

Originally published as Kate's warning for former colleagues