Offbeat

‘Karen’s’ Bunnings fight video goes viral

by Shae McDonald
26th Jul 2020 2:05 PM

 

Outrageous footage of a woman refusing to wear a mask inside Bunnings has gone viral.

It shows her walking into a store, believed to be in Melbourne, where she was immediately stopped by staff and asked if she had a mask.

"Well it's clear I don't and you are not authorised to ask me or question me about it," she says.

The woman is then asked if she wants to speak to the manager, who tells her she needs a medical certificate if she wants to continue into the store.

"I actually don't need a medical certificate," she says.

"You're discriminating against me."

When another staff member tells her the mask is a condition of entry, she lashes out.

"That's discrimination and I can have you sued personally for discriminating against me as a woman," she says.

"It's an unlawful condition of entry, therefore that exposes you, personally and Bunnings to being sued for discrimination because it is in breach of the 1948 Charter of Human Rights to discriminate against men and women."

Despite being asked to stop filming several times, she refuses.

The video, which goes for three-and-a-half minutes, ends when a second woman joins the one filming, having picked up an item from in store.

When asked if that is all, the woman filming retorts with: "No no no, we're going to have a wander".

It comes as Victoria recorded one of its highest coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 459 people testing positive and 10 deaths.

Commenting on the video on Facebook, Jessica Weiks described her as a "f***ing Karen".

"It's not your right Bunnings is not a public place they have their own conditions of entry exactly the same as when you to into a Big W store and they have a sign saying your bags will be checked as a condition of entry, it's not law it's their company's condition of entry," she wrote.

The fine for not wearing a face mask in the Melbourne and Mitchell Shire council areas is $200.

Victoria Police said they could not comment on specific cases.

bunnings coronavirus editors picks health mandatory face masks victoria coronavirus outbreak

