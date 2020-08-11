Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

Check out this video of kangaroos fighting in the snow

by Jack Gramenz
11th Aug 2020 2:08 PM

Two kangaroos have been filmed fighting while heavy snow falls in a video shared to Facebook.

The roos squared up for a solid two minutes on Sunday while kookaburras heckled in the background.

The video was captured at Mount Jerrong, west of Sydney.

"Nothing beats a good kanga fight when there's nothing on the tele," KangaWomba Lodge owner Wendy Lindsay wrote on her post sharing the video.

The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

 

It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

RELATED: Stray dog adopted as car company mascot

RELATED: Woman in hospital after whale encounter

"We see a lot of the kangaroos fighting, but to see them in the snow like that, it was pretty amazing," Wendy told 7 News.

"It's nice to have that little bit of magic happening."

It's not clear what the kangaroos were fighting about but the native marsupials are prolific boxers, often duking it out for dominance, mates, and perhaps even fun.

 

Originally published as Kangaroos have huge fight in the snow

wild life

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Five community groups to receive $100k funding

        Premium Content NAMED: Five community groups to receive $100k funding

        Rural THE grant will alleviate financial pressure from groups in Dalby, Roma, and Warra.

        SHOCKING: 2 men bloodied in random separate attacks in Roma

        Premium Content SHOCKING: 2 men bloodied in random separate attacks in Roma

        News ONE man blacked out after being punched in the face twice and another was thrown...

        DETAILS: Drunk man assaults security guard at Dalby pub

        Premium Content DETAILS: Drunk man assaults security guard at Dalby pub

        Crime THE man will appear in court on a serious assault charge.

        Police issue fines to southwest border declaration liars

        Premium Content Police issue fines to southwest border declaration liars

        News DETAILS: Police issue infringement notices to people lying on their entry...