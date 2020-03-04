Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Offbeat

KANGAROO INFERNO: Car ignites after hitting roo

Jack Evans
4th Mar 2020 9:39 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland Ambulance Services were called to a bizarre incident last night as a car collided with a kangaroo and burst into flames near St Lawrence, north of Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Services were tasked to assess two patients after their vehicle reportedly collided with a kangaroo before igniting on the Bruce Highway and Waverley Creek at 7.20pm.

Neither patient required transport to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were tasked to the blaze but were told they no longer needed while en route as the inferno had finished.

Crews returned home without attending the scene.

car vs kangaroo queensland ambulance services queensland emergency and fire services rockhampton st lawrence
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ivan Milat's brother in court again

        premium_icon Ivan Milat's brother in court again

        News After facing court in October, Ivan Milat’s brother was in Chinchilla Magistrates Court again for the same charges.

        Man spends two nights and a day trapped in floodwater

        premium_icon Man spends two nights and a day trapped in floodwater

        News A chopper crew scouted the best route to free the man

        MAJOR CRACKDOWN: $240K of drugs seized, 63 people charged

        premium_icon MAJOR CRACKDOWN: $240K of drugs seized, 63 people charged

        Crime Drug operation one of the biggest in the South Burnett in recent memory.

        Relatives of killed toddler speak out

        premium_icon Relatives of killed toddler speak out

        Crime Kaydence Dawita Mills's loved ones speak about murdered toddler