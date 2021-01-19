Kamala Harris laughs at cheeky Trump jab

Fans of incoming Kamala Harris have been treated to a behind the scenes look at the incoming vice president, with her niece sharing videos of her cracking jokes with her aunty.

Meena Harris has almost two million followers on TikTok, where she shares candid and playful videos of Ms Harris.

One video in particular showing the incoming vice president laughing at a cheeky jab at Donald Trump gaining a lot of attention.

The video starts with Ms Harris sitting and chatting with a child who is off camera.

"Aunty, aunty. I got you a gift," Meena says from behind the camera, before handing a jar of peach coloured lollies to a confused looking Ms Harris.

"Im-peach-mints," she jokes, causing her aunty to burst into laughter.

Meena Harris’ TikTok is full of behind the scenes videos with her aunty Kamala Harris. Picture: Meena Harris/TikTok

The video has gained more than 16 million views on TikTok. Picture: Meena Harris/TikTok



Meena posted the video as Mr Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice.

The House voted 232 to 197 to impeach the outgoing President for "inciting violence against the government of the United States". Ten of Mr Trump's own party members joined Democrats to vote to charge him.

The video of Meena's joke with Ms Harris has gained over 16 million views on TikTok and has also been shared to Instagram and Twitter.

The video has gained thousands of comments on social media.

"How many times is it okay to watch this in a row without it getting weird?" one commenter asked.

"You're going to give us all the content we deserve for the next four years," another said.

One added: "She's so adorable and real. VP Aunty."

But it wasn't just the swipe at Mr Trump that commenters were talking about, with eagle-eyed social media users delighted with a small detail in Ms Harris' outfit.

The vice president was wearing socks with the words "The future is female" printed on them.

The socks are believed to be from online store Social Goods, with each purchase resulting in a donation to She Should Run, a non-profit that encourages woman to run for office at all levels of government.

"Those socks are ADORABLE," one person wrote.

Another said: "The socks are my favourite part."

The response to the video was overwhelmingly positive but there were a few users who thought it was inappropriate for Ms Harris to be joking about Mr Trump's impeachment.

"You should be embarrassed of yourself. Whether someone is for the president or not is not my issue but as VP of the United States the last thing you should be joking about is the impeachment of a president," one person said.

"I love VP Harris, I am over the moon with the incoming VP AND POTUS, but this is in poor taste. This Impeachment is long over due; so much blood on his hands. Making jokes about on Social media with the incoming VP IS not OK," another wrote.

RELATED: Sinister plan uncovered for inauguration

In just two days Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president and Ms Harris will be sworn in as the vice president.

This inauguration will be notably different from past events, with the absence of huge crowds and strict COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Another major difference will be the absence of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Traditionally, the outgoing president and previous presidents will attend inaugurations as a show of unity and the democratic transfer of power.

But Mr Trump has refused to attend the event, after spending the months following the election making claims of mass voter fraud.

This year, ex-presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama will be on the dais. Jimmy Carter, 96, is staying home, given the pandemic.

Originally published as Kamala Harris laughs at cheeky Trump jab