Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
K-Pop star Yohan, of the popular boy band TST, has passed away at the age of 28, it has been confirmed.
K-Pop star Yohan, of the popular boy band TST, has passed away at the age of 28, it has been confirmed.
Music

K-Pop star Yohan dies

17th Jun 2020 9:42 PM

K-pop star Yohan, of popular boy band TST, has died aged 28.

The South-Korean star, real name Kim Jeong-hwan, died on Tuesday, June 16, Korean news outlets reported.

The cause of his death is unknown.

K-pop star Yohan has died aged 28. Picture: Instagram.
K-pop star Yohan has died aged 28. Picture: Instagram.

 

TST's label, KJ Music Entertainment issued a statement confirming the news to local outlets, writing: "We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world.

 

"The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect.

"We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan's final parting."

Yohan made his debut with boy band NOM, but the band disbanded in 2016.

He joined TST the next year as a singer, with the group releasing its most recent single in January.

Over on the group's Instagram page, fans have been leaving messages of support for the band and expressing their condolences.

South Korean singer Lee Kiseop wrote in a comment: "I love you a lot, Yohan … I miss you."

The cause of the 28-year-old's passing is unknown.

Originally published as K-Pop star Yohan dead at 28

k-pop tst yohan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $10m funding boost for gas and mineral exploration

        premium_icon $10m funding boost for gas and mineral exploration

        News The State Government has renewed their commitment to gas exploration in the region.

        Image released of man behind face stabbing

        Image released of man behind face stabbing

        News DETECTIVES have released an image of a man to assist their investigation of a...

        The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        premium_icon The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        Employment One in 15 jobs vanish in COVID-19 lockdowns

        Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        premium_icon Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg blasts Queensland border shutdown as windfall awaits