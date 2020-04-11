Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Juveniles have led police on a high speed chase across the Sunshine Coast tonight
Juveniles have led police on a high speed chase across the Sunshine Coast tonight
Crime

WATCH: Juveniles lead police on dramatic high-speed pursuit

Matty Holdsworth
11th Apr 2020 7:42 PM | Updated: 8:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUVENILES have led police on a wild chase across the Sunshine Coast in a stolen vehicle tonight, the second offence in as many days.

A Queensland Police Media spokeswoman told the Sunshine Coast Daily a 4WD and trailer had been stolen by the group of juveniles from a Kuluin address. 

It was later filmed by various residents at home with the footage showing the high-speed rampage coursing through the suburban streets.

The spokeswoman said two tyre deflation devices were used, the second to success and the juveniles were arrested on Horton Pde, Maroochydore.

It comes after two juveniles, one from Bli Bli and another from Brisbane, led officers in a similar pursuit from Mooloolah Valley to Dicky Beach on Friday.

More to come.

4wd coronavirus pandemic maroochydore crime stolen cars sunshine coast police district
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Volunteer pilots to deliver medical supplies to regional towns

        premium_icon Volunteer pilots to deliver medical supplies to regional...

        News AFTER flying his own plane to deliver a “godsend” of medical supplies to Roma, David Lefrancke has created a Facebook page so volunteer pilots from all over Australia...

        List of DV services in the southwest

        premium_icon List of DV services in the southwest

        News Where to find support in the southwest.

        Local artists called upon to design new Australia Day trophy

        premium_icon Local artists called upon to design new Australia Day trophy

        News NOW is the time to put your eye for design to the test.

        CS Energy ensures casual workers pay amid COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon CS Energy ensures casual workers pay amid COVID-19 pandemic

        News CS ENERGY has stepped up for its casual workforce guaranteeing pay if workers get...