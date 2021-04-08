Menu
LOCK UP: Juveniles on crime spree across Chinchilla traumatising community. Pic: Tim Marsden
Crime

Juvenile thieves continue to traumatise Chinchilla community

Peta McEachern
8th Apr 2021 4:42 PM
As darkness falls upon Chinchilla, three juvenile offenders may set out across the township to break into homes in hopes of stealing a car for a joy ride after multiple failed attempts on Wednesday night, April 7.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the alleged offenders had been actively attempting to break into homes over the past few days and the crime spree was likely to continue into the coming days.

“We are disgusted by the offenders blatant disregard for community members safety, and the trauma that is being caused,” he said.

“It can be an extremely traumatic event for the victims.

“They either don’t realise the damage they’re causing, or they don’t care about the trauma being caused to decent hardworking people.”

An elderly couple who had their Mackie Street home violated and their car stolen over 18 months ago had their lives turned upside because of the thoughtless crime.

“Every night he will get up three times with a flashlight to check and make sure no one is breaking in,” the spokesman said.

On Wednesday night, April 7, three juveniles dressed in black were seen attempting to break into homes and cars in the Skewis, Platz, and Hypatia Street area.

A Skewis Street resident who had their flyscreen removed scared off an alleged offender who was trying to steal their car, and the same thieves were spotted trying to break into the back door of a Colamba Street home.

The spokesman said police urged residents in the above areas and nearby streets to come forward with any video footage of suspicious behaviour - like people walking into yards or casing out homes.

“Police cannot stress how important cameras are in solving these crimes, we strongly urge residents to install cameras at the entry points of their homes,” he said.

“We need video evidence and people being willing to testify in court.”

To deter thieves from targeting homes, the spokesman said it’s important to turn on porch lights, sensor lights, lock doors with a key, and to hide keys and valuable items.

“Getting a dog is also a good idea - they’re great at alerting intruders,” he said.

Police will be heavily patrolling the township over the coming days.

If you hear or see anything ring Policelink on 131444 to report any suspicious activity.

If you have any footage that may depict unusual activity, please hand it in at the Chinchilla Police Station.

