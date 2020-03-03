Menu
CHARGED: A 14-year-old Chinchilla juvenile is in custody after being charge for 20 offences.
News

Juvenile charged with 20 offences

Zoe Bell
3rd Mar 2020 7:30 PM
CHINCHILLA Police today charged a 14 year old Chinchilla juvenile male with 20 offences relating to crimes allegedly recently committed in Chinchilla, Gympie, Hervey Bay and Toowoomba.

The nature of the charges range from Burglary, Unlawful Use of a motor vehicle (including the recovered white Audi recently stolen from Chinchilla), petrol drive offs and unlicensed driving.

This person is currently in custody and will appear in Chinchilla Children’s Court in the near future.

chinchilla police crimes juvenile crime queensland police services theft allegations

