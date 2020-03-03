Juvenile charged with 20 offences

CHARGED: A 14-year-old Chinchilla juvenile is in custody after being charge for 20 offences.

CHINCHILLA Police today charged a 14 year old Chinchilla juvenile male with 20 offences relating to crimes allegedly recently committed in Chinchilla, Gympie, Hervey Bay and Toowoomba.

The nature of the charges range from Burglary, Unlawful Use of a motor vehicle (including the recovered white Audi recently stolen from Chinchilla), petrol drive offs and unlicensed driving.

This person is currently in custody and will appear in Chinchilla Children’s Court in the near future.