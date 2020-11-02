Menu
FACING COURT: Two juveniles will face Dalby Children’s Court following an incident on November 1. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Juvenile arrested after allegedly spitting on Dalby police

Sam Turner
2nd Nov 2020 11:14 AM
TWO juveniles will face Dalby Children's Court following an incident with police, where an officer was allegedly spat on.

Dalby police were speaking to two juveniles along Cunningham St about 12.50am on November 1 in relation to another matter.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said during the incident, a juvenile allegedly spat on police, and was subsequently arrested.

The juvenile was then charged with obstructing police, seriously assaulting police, and public nuisance, all as a child under 18.

Another juvenile was also charged with public nuisance as a child under 18.

Both alleged offenders will face court on November 23.

