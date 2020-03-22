Junction traders crying out for rent relief

Noosa Junction traders are in need of some rent relief.

LANDLORDS are being implored by the Noosa Junction Association to provide immediate rent assistance to local tenants "before it's too late".

NJA president Michael Tozer, said for the past week his committee has requested commercial property owners in the Junction to "please assist their tenants in any way possible" in the light of the business slump triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

"To ensure small business survives these unprecedented times, landlords and tenants need to work together for mutual benefit," Mr Tozer said.

"Like banks passing on concessions, landlords also should provide immediate support.

"Our small businesses are showing great community spirit and creativity - doing their best to adapt to constantly changing regulations to keep their doors open and local people employed," he said.

Mr Tozer said all concerned "need to step up and do the right thing".

"We have seen exceptional community spirit in Noosa Junction, which is a largely small and local business population.

"But it's tough and there is no underestimating how difficult it will be in the short-term to medium term.

"We call on all Junction landlords, many who have owned their premises for many years, to provide rent reduction or freezes if they are able to do so," he said.