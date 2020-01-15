Judge: ‘Do you want to spend your last years known as a thief?’

AFTER a 74-year-old man entered a women’s property and stole farming equipment, a judge has asked him if he would like been known a thief in later stages of life.

Michael Wayne Mclennan pleaded guilty in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on January 9 to one count of stealing and one count of trespassing.

The court heard the victim observed a vehicle parked near open sheds of her property and saw the defendant loading pieces of farming equipment and bulldozer parts into a silver-coloured utility.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jodie Tahana said when the defendant was confronted he handed the victim approximately three items and then stated to the reminder of items were his, before leaving.

After the victim followed the defendant and spoke to him on the side of the road, the defendant again tried to give the items back and continued to drive towards Chinchilla.

“The victim attended a neighbouring address where she spoke to a friend who the captured the footage on close-circuit television,” she said.

“The victim contacted police and informed them of this incident.”

Police intercepted the defendant’s vehicle on Boyd Street where he stated he knew the old owner of the property who was victim’s deceased ­father-in-law but the victim stated that there was no such agreement.

Defence lawyer Claire Graham said that Mclennan was cleaning out a shed for another lady who passed away and he then drove passed the property as saw scrap that he said was only worth $50.

In sentencing, Magistrate Tracey Mossop considered Mclellan’s previous offence.

“Do you want to spend your final years being labelled a thief?” she said.

“You have got an account of stealing from 10 years ago, you have now got another one.

“You are getting a hefty fine because it is concerning behaviour.”

Mclennan was fined $800 for both offences and a conviction was recorded.