Judge criticises addict jailed over drug production

A woman found producing methamphetamines has been slammed by a judge as contributing to the destruction of the community.

Suzanne Chloe Hill, 37, had only finished parole for a previous drug production charge when a police raid uncovered a drug lab at her home.

The Townsville District Court heard Hill's property was searched on September 10 last year and that a large variety of items used in the production of methamphetamines was found. Police also found a scoop, grinder and 30 uncapped needles.

Crown prosecutor Monique Sheppard told the court an analysis of Hill's phone uncovered 11 supplies of methamphetamines and six supplies of cannabis. The court heard Hill's criminal history reflected a long struggle with drugs.

Hill pleaded guilty to 28 charges including 17 counts of supply of a dangerous drug and one count of producing a dangerous drug.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters told the court a relationship breakdown fuelled Hill's drug use that had turned into an addiction.

"She has struggled with a drug problem since her mid 20s when she became involved with her boss in a relationship … that turned sour and during this time the drug use occurred," he said. "She went to a dark place because of the relationship and her anxiety went through the roof and it got to a stage where she didn't want to go to work."

Mr Walters said Hill lost her job, was unable to pay her mortgage and lost her home.

Judge Gregory Lynham told Hill methamphetamine was a "vile drug and it destroys communities".

"It destroys lives and it has … destroyed your life," he said.

"Before you know it you will look back on your life and appreciate that you have squandered the best years of your life at the point of a needle."

Judge Lynham declared the 247 days spent in pre-sentence custody as time served and sentenced Hill to two years and three months jail with immediate parole.

Hill was supported in court by her mother who she thanked after the proceedings.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Judge criticises addict jailed over drug production