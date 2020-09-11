JOY RIDE THEFT: Stolen car under investigation

DUALCAB THEFT: Chinchilla police are appealing for information following an alleged joyride theft in the early hours of September 11. Picture: File

CHINCHILLA police are appealing for information about an alleged joy ride theft.

Police sergeant Andrew Irvine said unknown offenders had stolen a white Isuzu dual cab from an address in Sheridan St overnight, for the purpose of a joy ride.

The offenders had allegedly stolen the vehicle for more than 40 minutes before returning it to the owner’s driveway.

Sgt Irvine said the car was locked, however the keys were taken from inside the home.

Several other vehicles have been allegedly stolen in the Western Downs town in the past several months, with police asking residents to secure their homes and vehicles.

Please contact Policelink on 131 444 if you have any information in relation to this crime.