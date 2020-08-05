Josh Arnold’s special project uniting Miles communities

CROSS ROADS: Students across five towns united at Miles State High School to create a song with country singer songwriter Josh Arnold. Pic: Supplied

STUDENTS across five towns united at Miles State High School to create a song and music video with country singer songwriter Josh Arnold - a new anthem to unite the communities and embody its unique culture.

Musician Josh Arnold said while working with students he was blown out of the water by the level of student's talent at Miles State High School.

WORKSHOP: Students across five towns united at Miles State High School to create a song and music video with country singer songwriter Josh Arnold. Pic: Miles State High School

"The talent of singers here is amazing, it's way above average," Mr Arnold said.

"I could easily find six to seven singers, and it's rare to find that many outstanding singers in a school of only a few hundred kids.

"At a career level, usually there would only be one or two."

Mr Arnold said the new Miles song is called Home to the Crossroads which focuses on life transitions and the resounding support of community.

"It's a beautiful song, it has a cool vibe, and it's upbeat, and it really showcase's the amazing singers and talent here," Mr Arnold said.

"The idea of the song it that there are lots of different crossroads in life but no matter where you're at, the community has your back, and the Miles community is always behind you.

"Whether it be kindy going into prep, going from primary to high school, or leaving high school and going into working life - all these transitions we put into a song about miles being a big part of that life journey."

Miles State High School deputy principal Ashley Spain said he's looking forward to having a song that encapsulates not only Miles, but also the Dulacca, Drillham, Condamine and Columboola schools.

"The symbolism of the journey and the Crossroads in Miles, which then connects our students from those cluster school as well, that really allows us to unite as one," Mr Spain said.

TALENTED: Students across five towns united at Miles State High School to create a song with country singer songwriter Josh Arnold. Pic: Josh Arnold

Miles State School Principal Rowie Price said the new project will solidify the relationship, and transition between her primary school and secondary school.

"It was about making our school community more connected and promoting how we're working together positively across the community - right from kindy aged kids to our school, to high school, and then being employed back in our community," Mrs Price said.

"It's really about promoting the journey for students and the opportunities within Miles while getting to showcase student's singing, dancing, and composing.

"We've really given the students in those areas the chance to demonstrate their strengths and be recognised.

"It shows how our schools are able to provide various opportunity's for students - they're not disadvantaged living outside the city."

STARS: Students working on the Miles song and showcasing their exceptional talent. Pic: Josh Arnold

Josh Arnold said the standout moment for him in Miles was singing a duet with grade six student Charlize Kelly.

"She knows every Small Town Culture song that I have made with schools and communities, she's watched all 250 of them," he said.

"She sang her favourite song with me, Life of a Country kids, which was pretty damn special."

WATCH the heart-warming moment below:

Josh Arnold visits Miles State High School: While visiting Miles State High School, Josh Arnold signs a duet with a talented Miles State School student.

The new song, Home to the Crossroads, and music video will be lunching on Thursday, September 3.