Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jondaryan Woolshed Queensland. Picture: Supplied
Jondaryan Woolshed Queensland. Picture: Supplied
News

Jondaryan Woolshed poised for new chapter

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
15th May 2020 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ICONIC museum and venue, the Jondaryan Woolshed is set to embark on a new chapter with General Manager, Rebecca Pope to hand over the reigns at the end of financial year.

Ms Pope said she is proud to have led the museum through a challenging but rewarding two-year term.

“Over the past two years, the Jondaryan Woolshed has seen a significant increase in visitor rates.

“Considering our community has endured drought, floods and COVID-19 during this period, this is a remarkable achievement,” said Ms Pope.

The Jondaryan Woolshed’s 2019 Australia Day event, and Easter, Winter and Spring Heritage Festivals attracted record numbers.

“Overall, the museum has seen a resurgence in families flocking back to the historical site.

“Since stepping into the role in 2018, the historic venue has successfully tendered for more than $400,000 in grants, including funding a purpose-built shed to house a new exhibition currently in the works.

“While a lot of work has been achieved in recent years, the aftermath of COVID-19, continued drought and the complexities of managing a historic site, will pose ongoing challenges for the road ahead.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank staff, volunteers and community for their support over the past two years. It has been a privilege to be a custodian of such an important part of our region’s history.”

Ms Pope who has since relocated outside of the Toowoomba region, is pursuing a small business venture.

A recruitment campaign to fill the position of General Manager at the Jondaryan Woolshed will commence in the coming weeks led by the Jondaryan Woolshed Board.

More information will be released in due course.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Helping farmers recover from drought, pandemic

        premium_icon Helping farmers recover from drought, pandemic

        Rural Inspired by the resilience of regional communities, the southeast Queensland regional recovery officer is ready to help.

        Get ready for life after lockdown

        premium_icon Get ready for life after lockdown

        News Authorities warn lockdown restrictions could be clamped back down

        Wandoan gas project to boost domestic gas output

        premium_icon Wandoan gas project to boost domestic gas output

        News THE CSG company revealed that a new agreement has been put in place to expand their...

        Miles pub owner reveals when venue will re-open

        premium_icon Miles pub owner reveals when venue will re-open

        News WITH restrictions easing this Saturday, it won’t make a difference for this Miles...