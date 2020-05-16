Jondaryan Woolshed poised for new chapter

ICONIC museum and venue, the Jondaryan Woolshed is set to embark on a new chapter with General Manager, Rebecca Pope to hand over the reigns at the end of financial year.

Ms Pope said she is proud to have led the museum through a challenging but rewarding two-year term.

“Over the past two years, the Jondaryan Woolshed has seen a significant increase in visitor rates.

“Considering our community has endured drought, floods and COVID-19 during this period, this is a remarkable achievement,” said Ms Pope.

The Jondaryan Woolshed’s 2019 Australia Day event, and Easter, Winter and Spring Heritage Festivals attracted record numbers.

“Overall, the museum has seen a resurgence in families flocking back to the historical site.

“Since stepping into the role in 2018, the historic venue has successfully tendered for more than $400,000 in grants, including funding a purpose-built shed to house a new exhibition currently in the works.

“While a lot of work has been achieved in recent years, the aftermath of COVID-19, continued drought and the complexities of managing a historic site, will pose ongoing challenges for the road ahead.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank staff, volunteers and community for their support over the past two years. It has been a privilege to be a custodian of such an important part of our region’s history.”

Ms Pope who has since relocated outside of the Toowoomba region, is pursuing a small business venture.

A recruitment campaign to fill the position of General Manager at the Jondaryan Woolshed will commence in the coming weeks led by the Jondaryan Woolshed Board.

More information will be released in due course.