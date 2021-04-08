Johns: Every day was memorable with Tommy

I first met Tommy as a nine year old.

My father, Gary, was first grade coach at the Cessnock Goannas and in 1981 they formed a sister club relationship with the Newtown Jets.

Dad and his team would travel down to Henson Park on several occasions to train with the Jets and Newtown came to Cessnock for a pre-season trial against the Goannas in that successful '81 season.

Newtown won the trial 12-2 and as a sand boy, I got to watch up close what a competitor Tommy was.

It was only a trial game against a bush team but he played with the intensity as if it was a grand final.

But the highlight was the following day when both sides gathered together at Tyrell's vineyard to enjoy a beer and a barbecue together - that's when I first saw Tommy the character.

Andrew Johns and Tommy Raudonikis during Game One of the 2014 Origin series. Picture: Gregg Porteous

Everyone gathered around Tommy and for two hours he held court with an endless supply of stories, each one receiving howls of hysterical laughter.

I was standing on my dad's right hip as a young Catholic school kid in the third grade, not really understanding the gist - or many of the colourful words - used in Tommy's stories.

But by everyone's reaction, I knew they were bloody funny.

At one point he turned to me before tearing into another yarn and said "don't tell your teacher any of these".

Given my teacher was a 75-year-old nun called sister Bede, I took his advice.

Newtown's trainer in that '81 season was the legendary Johnny Lewis.

Johnny has described Tommy as the greatest winner he had ever been involved with.

That's a fair accolade given he trained boxers Jeff Fenech, Jeff Harding and Kostya Tszyu. Johnny said Warren Ryan, the Newtown coach, taught them how to play, but Tommy taught them how to win.

And Tommy knew a winner as well.

Raudonikis and Langer pose for a photo in 1986.

He coached a very young Allan Langer at the Ipswich Jets, and while everyone said Alf was too small to play State of Origin, Tommy relentlessly went public demanding he be selected. Eventually the Queensland selectors relented and the rest is history.

I was coached by Tommy in the 1998 Origin series. Every day was memorable.

It was how sport should be, plenty of hard work but plenty of laughs.

Going into Game 1 of that series Tommy told us that we had to play Queensland at their own game.

"They hate us," he said.

"And we have to hate them right back - in fact, hate them more."

As we were heading out for our bonding night in Sydney, word filtered through that Queensland had arrived in town early and were stepping out on the tiles as well.

Tommy said "if we run into those blokes, ignore them. In fact, if I catch any of you blokes saying a single word to any of them, you're immediately out of the team."

We were an hour into the night and enjoying ourselves at the Bourbon and Beef Steak when wouldn't you know it, in walks the Queensland side.

They sidled up to us.

Raudonikis watches Origin II during the 1998 series.

"G'day boys, what's going on?"

No reply.

"Hey what's the matter with you blokes?"

No reply.

Things were getting awkward to say the least.

But then his great mate, Alfie, finally twigged.

"Tommy has threatened you blokes not to talk to us, hasn't he?"

The Chief - out of Tommy's line of sight - gave Alf a sneaky nod.

Alfie and Kevvie Walters then turned and descended on Tommy, jumping all over him, kissing and hugging him.

Raudonikis and John Singleton at the SCG in 2000. Picture: Troy Bendeich

"Come on Tommy, let us buy you a beer".

Tommy tried to ignore them for 10 minutes but then finally broke his rule.

"Piss off," he said.

From the day John Singleton signed Tommy, extracting him from his beloved Wests Magpies to the Jets, they became best mates.

Singo's mixed with some of the most powerful and celebrated men, not just in Australia but

internationally, yet Tommy was his man, kindred spirits.

I once asked Singo what was it about Tommy that made them such good friends.

"Loyalty," he said.

"He's the most loyal bloke I've ever met."

There will never be another Tommy Raudonikis.

Originally published as Johns: Every day was memorable with Tommy