John Travolta selling huge oceanfront mansion

Actor John Travolta has decided to put his huge oceanfront mansion in New England on the market, complete with a $6.3 million (US$5 million) price tag.

The movie star had owned the longtime retreat with his wife, the actor Kelly Preston, who died last year at the age of 57 of breast cancer.

The couple purchased the 30-room estate, on the north end of Islesboro Island, in the early 1990s, according Architectural Digest.

John Travolta’s massive Maine mansion. Picture: Realtor

They had heard about the area from Travolta's actor friend Kirstie Alley, who also had a vacation home there at the time. Travolta and Preston also owned real estate in Los Angeles, Hawaii, and Florida, according to AD.

Built in 1903, the home is filled with a mix of antiques, plush custom seating, and dining areas, all in vibrant colours.

"'They couldn't quite put their finger on what they wanted, but when I showed up with lots of colour, they went nuts,'" Boshears told AD in 1999 of his celebrity clients.

The living room has a large open fireplace. Picture: Realtor

The massive property is reached by a winding, tree-covered drive and includes a 1,006 sqm main house on four lots, with 48 acres of oceanfront property.

It also has a deepwater dock on Sabbathday Harbour.

Travolta and Preston purchased the property for the purpose of hosting their large extended families for holidays. It's set up for large gatherings, and includes 20 bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The dining room. Picture: Realtor

The living room has a large open fireplace, along with a custom-built bar area, a dining room with a fireplace, and a large, well-equipped kitchen with a walk-in fridge and pantry.

MORE: Inside Britney Spears' $9.7m mansion she's fighting conservatorship from

Australia's new 'Skyhomes' could shatter records

Upstairs, the spacious main bedroom includes a private porch, a full bathroom with a claw foot tub, and a separate shower. The floor also houses 14 bedrooms and four bathrooms.

On the third floor is a children's paradise, with a series of themed bedrooms, a full bathroom, play equipment, schoolhouse, library, and a built-in stage.

The colourful kitchen. Picture: Realtor

The property also boasts two more large porches to enjoy the sun, and a sunny back deck overlooking the swimming pool. It also includes a detached barn for car storage.

The land, partially in conservation with the Islesboro Island Trust, includes open fields with ocean views, walking paths through the woods down to the shoreline, a beach, open ocean access, and garden areas.

Travolta is best known for his iconic roles in "Grease" and "Saturday Night Fever," as well as "Look Who's Talking," "Pulp Fiction," and "Get Shorty."

One of the homes seven bathrooms. Picture: Realtor

Preston had roles in "Jerry Maguire," "The Experts," and "Gotti."

Travolta announced the death of his wife on Instagram, writing, "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while."

Travolta recently was seen with his daughter Ella, for an appearance in a sweet and very buzzy Super Bowl ad showing off some "Grease" dance moves.

You’ll have your own private deepwater dock. Picture: Realtor

Originally published as John Travolta selling huge oceanfront mansion

Quite a long driveway. Picture: Realtor

The sun room. Picture: Realtor

The large main bedroom. Picture: Realtor