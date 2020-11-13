Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The RSPCA in investigating after a tiny baby kangaroo had to rescued after being shoved into a post box.
The RSPCA in investigating after a tiny baby kangaroo had to rescued after being shoved into a post box.
News

Joey kangaroo found shoved in post box

by Danielle O’Neal
13th Nov 2020 9:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RSPCA is investigating after a joey was reportedly shoved into an Australia Post post box this morning on the Gold Coast.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Pimpama crew were called to a Gold Coast post box about 6.40am after a baby roo was reportedly put inside.

An RSPCA spokesman said they have lodged a cruelty complaint and will be looking into the matter.

It is unknown who put the kangaroo in the post box.

A joey has been rescued from a post box on the Gold Coast. Picture: Queensland Fire and Rescue Service
A joey has been rescued from a post box on the Gold Coast. Picture: Queensland Fire and Rescue Service

"A quick response from our crew and Australia Post with the post box keys, meant the joey was out in no time," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services wrote online.

The joey is safe and has been taken to wildlife carers.

Originally published as Joey kangaroo found shoved in post box

animal cruelty wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCK UP: Chinchilla residents urged to stay vigilant

        Premium Content LOCK UP: Chinchilla residents urged to stay vigilant

        News CHINCHILLA police urge residents to continue doing their part in deterring thieves to ensure the safety of the community.

        Mum ‘lucky to be alive’ after driving three times the limit

        Premium Content Mum ‘lucky to be alive’ after driving three times the limit

        News A CHINCHILLA mum has lost her licence for a year after she was caught behind the...

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        Food & Entertainment Sing the praises of your local foodies and win prizes

        Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court