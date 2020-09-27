JOBS GALORE: 10 Western Downs jobs you can apply for now

APPLY NOW: Here are ten jobs in the Western Downs you can apply for now. Picture: Contributed

CORONAVIRUS has heavily impacted businesses throughout Australia this year, however the country is slowly but surely recovering from its unprecedented affects.

As we move back into a state of normality, companies and employers are now opening their doors to keen punters ready to get back into the workforce.

Here is a list of jobs currently available in the Western Downs:

Customer Service Attendant – Freedom Fuels (Dalby)

Freedom Fuels is looking for an energetic individual who is reliable, has a passion for high level customer service and is able to attend to the various cleaning and restocking duties with enthusiasm. The applicant must be able to work across store trading hours, including weekends. Apply here.

Bus/coach driver – Murrays Coaches (Chinchilla)

﻿Murrays Coaches are looking for a friendly, professional driver located in Chinchilla. To be considered you must have a valid heavy vehicle licence, a minimum three years experience with heavy vehicles, and a current QLD public passenger driver authority accreditation. Apply here.



Officer assistant – regional purchasing department (Dalby)

The right applicant will provide general office assistance to the purchasing department at the Dalby packing and distribution warehouse. Work schedule is negotiable with a roster of 7.6 hours per day, four days per week, weekdays only. Apply here.

Fencing labourers – Celotti (Chinchilla)

Their client is currently seeking skilled fencing labourers to join their team for an immediate start. The right applicants would work Monday – Friday and the occasional Saturday, with a current drivers licence and white card required. Apply here.

Farm Hand – MJB Farms (Dalby)

MJB FARMS is seeking a permanent full time farm hand for their broadacre farming and piggery operation near Dalby. Cropping is both irrigated and dryland. Applicant will be self motivated, reliable and have a passion for farming. Apply here.

Heavy Vehicle Driver – Veolia (Chinchilla)

Veolia has an opportunity for an experience heavy vehicle driver to join their team in Chinchilla. In this role the right applicant will be responsible for the safe collection and disposal of waste through the Surat Basin. It is a full time, permanent job. Apply here.

Livestock Hand – Sandalwood Feedlot (Dalby)

Reporting to the livestocker manager, the right applicant will monitoring the daily health of animals, drafting, inducting, treating, and dispatching cattle, and more. Relevant previous animal health experience, horsemanship, and demonstrated livestock handling ability is needed. Apply here.

Parts Interpreter – BDS Mechanical (Chinchilla)

Key responsibilities include responding to front counter and phone inquiries, order and generate parts sales invoices, processing customer orders on site, and more. Sound PC skills are required, along with previous experience as a parts interpreter, and good customer service skills. Apply here.

Casual retail staff – Kaiserkraft (Dalby)

Kaisercraft are looking for friendly, enthusiastic people who are confident talking to different customers and building relationships. The right applicant must be able to work Monday – Sunday, between 3–15 hours a week. Apply here.

Personal Care Worker – Right At Home Darling Downs (Chinchilla and Dalby)

The right applicant is a dedicated disability support worker or personal care worker ready to work on a casual basis. Duties would include undertaking personal care services, transportation to and from appointments, domestic cleaning, preparing light meals, and more. A minimum of Certificate III in disability or Certificate III in individual support is required. Apply here.