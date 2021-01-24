JOBS: Five Chinchilla business hiring right now

APPLY NOW: Here are five Chinchilla jobs you can apply for right now. Picture: File

APPLY NOW: Here are five Chinchilla jobs you can apply for right now. Picture: File

Following a year plagued by restrictions and coronavirus, Chinchilla businesses are now endeavouring to begin 2021 on the right foot.

Several job opportunities have now opened in the Western Downs to kickstart the economy, with some roles wanting workers as soon as possible.

The Chinchilla News has compiled five job openings available on Seek, that eager workers can apply for this very second:

Administration Assistant/Stanbroke

Integrated beef and cattle company Stanbroke are on the hunt for applicant that will be responsible for accounts data entry, purchasing orders, invoicing, and general administrative tasks.

The willing person will have a can do attitude, with excellent communication skills.

Apply here.

Solar farm construction staff/ACLE Services



Specialising in solar farm construction and maintenance services, ACLE is looking for a dedicated, responsible, and dynamic team member to grow their foundation team in Chinchilla.

Some of the applicant’s main tasks will be installing PV mounting structure, operation of installation machinery, and general labour activities required on the site.

Apply here.

Security officer/G4S

Multiple casual positions are available based in various sites in and around Chinchilla.

Some of the applicant’s basic responsibilities will include, but not limited to, gatehouse duties, access control, issue of passes, maintaining visitor logs, and general reporting.

In order to apply, you are required to have already attained a Cert II in security operations, have a current Queensland security licence, a certificate to operate a light vehicle, and a Cert II in first aid and CPR.

Apply here.

Nanny/in home child educator

A private advertiser is searching for a nanny to assist with their three youngest children (one, three, and three).

The applicant’s duties would include mealtime supervision, assisting children in daily routines, excursions to gymnastics, music lessons, light housekeeping, and more.

The minimum requirements to apply include a Cert III in early childhood education, a blue card, childcare experience, and a driver’s licence.

Apply here.

Handyperson/BGIS

BGIS are searching for experienced applicant ready for an exciting full time, permanent position as a maintenance handyperson.

Working within a team, the applicant will be conducting general repairs on different projects, provide cost estimates and quotes for works, liaise with subcontractors, and more.

Two years experience working within a maintenance role as well as a full driver’s licence is required for the role.

Apply here.