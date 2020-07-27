Jobs created as Southwest meat producers get funding boost

IT’S a big win for Southwest Queensland’s agriculture industry with Roma-based secondary producer Elliott Agriculture looking to employ 12 more staff and ramp up exports over the coming years.

The business has been supported by the Queensland Government’s $175 million Jobs and Regional Growth Fund.

Development Minister Kate Jones said the government was proud to partner with the private sector to deliver projects that create jobs in regional Queensland.

“We are facing one of the most difficult times in our State’s history,” she said.

“But we know that to create jobs and rebuild Queensland’s economy, we must invest in projects like this in regional Queensland.

Elliott Agribusiness has been a family-owned agribusiness for 20 years in Southwest Queensland.

“The business supplies high quality Queensland-produced and processed lamb and beef to retailers right throughout the state.

“This grant will allow them to refurbish the chilling and secondary processing facilities at their food processing plant at Roma.

“They’ll have more capacity to process products for customers and contract processing for local livestock producers.

“This means more jobs and the ability to process and sell more meat.

“They’ll employ an extra 12 staff over the next three years while retaining their existing workforce.”

Elliot Agribusiness purchased the processing plant in 2014, enhancing their lamb, beef breeding and finishing operation to a fully vertically integrated lamb and beef production and meat processing business.

Elliott Agribusiness director Shane Elliott said there had been a resurgence in the lamb industry in Queensland over recent years and they are in the perfect position to enhance Queensland produced and processed meat products to their customers.

“The plant currently processes approximately 10,000 lambs, 1,250 cattle and 500 goats per year servicing a well-established client base of approximately 21 high quality boutique butchers in Southeast and Southwest Queensland,” he said.

Learn more about the government’s Jobs and Regional Growth Fund here.