Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A program that pays businesses to employ apprentices and trainees will be expanded.
A program that pays businesses to employ apprentices and trainees will be expanded.
Politics

JOBS BOOST: $90m to kickstart employment

by Ellen Ransley
15th Jul 2020 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland businesses could receive up to $20,000 to hire a new apprentice or trainee, as the state government looks to get more people back to work.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced today the government would spend $90 million to create more jobs to get more Queenslanders back to work as part of the state's coronavirus economic recovery plan.

The Back to Work program will be expanded with a $70m investment, which will mean eligible businesses will receive up to $20,000 to take on an eligible apprentice or trainee.

Since 2016, this program has supported more than 22,600 new jobs.

In addition, $10m would go toward Queensland's new Reef Assist program, creating 'shovel ready' projects for the Great Barrier Reef catchment areas. This is expected to create up to 200 jobs.

Around 500 jobs will be created by a $10m investment to extend the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

Ms Palaszczuk said the program would continue to provide job ready skills and training to get people back into the workforce.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus employment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One taken to Dalby Hospital after car crash into tree

        premium_icon One taken to Dalby Hospital after car crash into tree

        Breaking PARAMEDICS rushed to a Western Downs town after a serious accident before transporting the driver to Dalby Hospital.

        ‘Police are hamstrung’: Southwest youth crime up 200%

        premium_icon ‘Police are hamstrung’: Southwest youth crime up 200%

        News RAVAGED by opportunistic criminals Chinchilla residents have been left feeling...

        Why Brisbane venues weren’t fined over the weekend

        premium_icon Why Brisbane venues weren’t fined over the weekend

        News Claims of double-standards have intensified

        BUSTED: Chinchilla police crackdowns as homes raided

        premium_icon BUSTED: Chinchilla police crackdowns as homes raided

        News RAIDS on homes across Chinchilla saw alleged burglars and car thieves arrested and...