JOBS BOOM: Council’s call for people to take southwest jobs

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@westernstarnews.com
29th Jul 2020 10:30 AM

IT IS a great time for jobseekers looking for a position in Southwest Queensland with the Balonne Shire having over 40 jobs currently vacant.

While employment insecurity due to COVID-19 is a growing issue in many Australian cities, the Balonne is bucking the national trend.

In total, 43 jobs are currently advertised online by businesses across the shire, including seven positions with Balonne Shire Council.

The variety of vacant positions encompasses everything from casual work to full time positions across a diverse array of fields.

Balonne Shire mayor Samantha O’Toole said the rise in available jobs presents an ideal chance for workers and their families to make a tree change.

“Our shire is intent on growing our population and local economy, and we need new people from all walks of life to help us succeed,” she said.

“Every available job in our shire presents a golden opportunity for somebody out there to make a new start, further their career, or enjoy a better lifestyle.

“We would love for quality applicants from across Australia to consider the many opportunities that the Balonne Shire has to offer.”

Vacant positions within Balonne Shire Council can found at Council’s website here, or at the St George QLD jobs board here.

