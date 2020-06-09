Joan Weir celebrates turning 90

SURROUNDED by friends and family at the Windmill Gardens, Joan Weir celebrated her 90th birthday on Monday.

The occasion provided the perfect opportunity to reminisce of her full life.

Mrs Weir’s daughter Melody Rynne said her mother has grown up in the region all life living in Jandowae, doing school at Warwick and working as a governess at Cunnamulla, Hannaford and Monogorilby.

However, the highlight was marrying Bill in 1954 after they met in 1946 at Warra.

“They were soulmates, and had four children and 11 grandchildren and now eight great-grandchildren,” Ms Rynne said.

“Mum just loves children.”

Growing up, Mrs Weir played tennis and had singalongs around the piano and danced while r Mother played the piano.

Like any wife and mother of that era, she sewed and knitted and baked and gardened.

“I guess you could say baking and gardening were her favourite hobbies, but she always tidied herself up before Dad came in for the evening meal and put her lipstick on,” Ms Rynne said. “She still “puts her face on” before breakfast and tidies up before the evening meal.”

In 1985 Joan and Bill moved to Roma to help their son on his cattle property and spend a happy 16 years there before returning to live in Chinchilla.

In 2017 they moved into Windmill Gardens and were delighted to find old friends and new to share their time with. Bill passed away later that year aged 95.

According to daughter Mrs Weir, her biggest advice would be to find someone to love and marry and raise a family with God as your guide.

“She’s set an amazing example of loving,” Ms Rynne said.

“Oh, and her other piece of advice would always be to make sure you dress nicely and paint a smile on your face and enjoy life.”