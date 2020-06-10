Jetstar passenger jet and charter pilot in near miss

A PRIVATE charter plane had to veer right to avoid an oncoming Jetstar passenger jet in a near miss at Sunshine Coast Airport.

The incident in November last year happened outside the operating hours of the air traffic control tower.

In a report released on Tuesday by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, it was revealed the flight crews aboard the Jetstar A320 and the Aero Commander private plane did not hear important radio broadcasts made about each other's position.

HOW CROSS RIVER RAIL WILL CHANGE YOUR COMMUTE

The two aircraft were able to make contact as the Jetstar flight was approaching the runway to land at the same time the Aero Commander was airborne, taking off.

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast. Jetstar plane in front of the Sunshine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

The Aero Commander pilot made a right turn to avoid the oncoming passenger jet, and the two aircraft passed within 1.2km horizontally and 80m vertically of each other.

The report stated it was likely the pilot of the private plane had not had the radio turned on at the time, and also found the Jetstar crew had either misheard or incorrectly recorded weather conditions, and approached the least favourable runway in terms of wind conditions.

The report found the pilot of the private charter hadn't confirmed the location and intention of the inbound aircraft before starting takeoff, having assumed the Jetstar flight would use the runway most suited to the conditions.

A Jetstar plane on the Coast runway.

A Jetstar spokesman said it had also carried out its own investigation, including a review and debrief with the crew.

Airservices Australia didn't comment as it happened outside control tower hours.

The Jetstar flight had been travelling from Sydney, to the Sunshine Coast, when the incident happened about 6.35am.

The private charter plane, an Aero Commander 500 piston engine, continued on to Maryborough without incident.