Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Alessio Vettoruzzo. Photo: Contributed.
Alessio Vettoruzzo. Photo: Contributed.
Crime

Jet ski joy ride sours Australia Day celebrations

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
5th Mar 2020 6:50 PM | Updated: 8:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FUN Australia Day weekend was ruined by a man's choice to jump on a jet ski after drinking.

Navy employee Alessio Vettoruzzo rode the watercraft recklessly at Rainbow Beach on January 26, just 30m offshore and close to swimmers.

The Fraser Coast man appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates court yesterday, pleading guilty to using a jet ski while under the influence of alcohol.

He represented himself and said he now realised he did not need alcohol to have fun.

"It was meant to be a fun weekend together with my friends that I had not seen in a long time to celebrate Australia Day," he said.

"I thought I had calculated my alcohol intake correctly. I never thought I was under the influence."

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said officers were alerted and found him riding the watercraft close to swimmers.

"A breath test was conducted and he returned a blood-alcohol content level of 0.073 per cent," Ms McConnell said.

She said Vettoruzzo admitted to police that he had been drinking before taking the jet ski onto the water.

Vettoruzzo said he had never been arrested before.

"Being put in the cage at the watch house was incredibly uncomfortable for me," he told magistrate Stephen Guttridge.

He told Mr Guttridge he had learnt from his mistake and was sorry for his actions.

"I don't want to put myself in a position where I jeopardise my career for a drink," he said.

Mr Guttridge convicted and fined Vettoruzzo $300.

court news crime news fccrime hervey bay hervey bay magistrates court jet ski rainbow beach
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED AND SHAMED: Roma’s drug/drink drivers

        premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: Roma’s drug/drink drivers

        News HERE are the names of the multiple drug/drink drivers that appeared in Roma Magistrates Court this week.

        ‘Wannabe gangster’ faces court on weapon, threats to kill grandma

        premium_icon ‘Wannabe gangster’ faces court on weapon, threats to kill...

        News A MAN who threatened to kill his own grandmother by smashing her head in if she...

        ‘I was mortified’: women swim laps to save lives

        ‘I was mortified’: women swim laps to save lives

        News Throughout March, Heidi Westbrook and Janet Rowlings will be swimming a combined...

        IN COURT: 28 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 28 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        News People who will front Chinchilla Magistrates Court today.