Brad Swaffer was one of the lucky business owners to prosper through the coronavirus pandemic.

James Cook University has contracted many local businesses amid the pandemic, including Mr Swaffer's airconditioning and electrical company, Peak ARE.

With support from JCU, the Peak ARE owner said surviving the pandemic was a little easier.

Mr Swaffer said knowing his employees had a job throughout the pandemic and were able to support their families was important.

"In the last couple of months, it (the contracting) gives a lot of stability within our business and the 50 staff that we have," he said.

Peak ARE is working on a project to enable further building development that will attract more students to the university.

Mr Swaffer said the support from JCU was vital.

"For us to survive, we need companies and entities like JCU to support us locally. That way we can be here to support services on hand when they need it."

James Cook University Deputy Vice Chancellor Services and Resources Tricia Brandwith Peak ARE director Brad Swaffer. Picture: Evan Morgan

He has been involved with JCU since 2010 and even employs two graduates.

"They have a much better idea of local environment ­requirements," Mr Swaffer said.

"People who have trained here have a much better understanding of what is required and what needs to be designed into these projects."

Deputy vice-chancellor services and resources Tricia Brand said JCU worked with 2400 North Queensland businesses and was proud to support the local economy, particularly during these difficult times.

"JCU has a long history of supporting local businesses for the benefit of our local economy," she said.

"By prioritising benefits for the local community, we can help local businesses flourish, which also assists our graduates find local jobs and therefore prevents talent from leaving the region."

Originally published as JCU providing a great degree of help for locals