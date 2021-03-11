Jaycar owner and colourful multi-millionaire Gary Johnston has died.

Johnston, who founded the electronics and components retailer in 1981, is understood to have passed away on Wednesday.

Mourners took to social media to pay their respects, with former employee and family friend Adrian Gilchrist writing of his broken heart.

"Gary Johnston picked me up the first time the job market chewed me up and spat me out back in 2005. He welcomed me into the Jaycar family (more than once)," Mr Gilchrist wrote on Facebook.

Gary Johnston pictured in the Rydalmere Jaycar retail outlet. Picture: Renee Nowytarger

"Gary, thank you for your respect, guidance, support and friendship. Like the many lives you made better during your time on this planet, I have never be able to put into words just how much of a difference you made to mine."

Johnston attracted controversy in 2012 after defending Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs players who reportedly made inappropriate comments to a female journalist.

During an interview with 2GB when Jaycar was still the Bulldog's main sponsor, Jaycar General Manager Johnston was quoted as saying, "If a woman walks into some bars in Sydney, she will be ogled. She will be treated as an object and that's the way it is. She doesn't have to walk into those bars".

The comments prompted a campaign to boycott Jaycar stores, before the brand the Bulldogs later split for good in 2018 over a Mad Monday scandal.

Originally published as Jaycar founder Gary Johnston dies