Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

DNA links mystery jawbone to man lost at sea four decades ago
News

Jawbone clue solves 30-year mystery

by Kathryn Bermingham
7th Feb 2021 12:07 PM

A jawbone washed up on a northern New South Wales beach in 2011 belongs to a man who went missing at sea more than 30 years earlier, investigators and forensic DNA experts have discovered.

NSW Police said an extensive investigation was launched after the bone was found on Kingscliff Beach a decade ago, but for nine years the case went unsolved.

In August 2020, police and NSW Health Pathology were alerted to a possible biological link after a "familial DNA" search.

The search uses complex technology to identify potential relatives in an existing DNA database.

It led investigators to a 34-year-old man whose DNA had been added to a record for convicted offenders in NSW after he was imprisoned in Goulburn Jail last year.

The inmate was the nephew of mariner Bill Moran, who was aged 24 when his motor cruiser sank in rough seas off Evans Head on September 24, 1979. His wife, 21-year-old Philippa, also died in the tragedy.

Mr Moran's jawbone had been discovered on the beach exactly 32 years later.

"The return of the jawbone to Mr Moran's family has brought closure after decades of searching for answers," NSW Police said on Sunday.

Originally published as Jawbone clue solves 30-year mystery

editors picks kingscliffe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council launches free digital support sessions for businesses

        Premium Content Council launches free digital support sessions for...

        Council News Western Downs Regional Council has launched a new round of free digital support sessions designed to help businesses emerge from the current health crisis and increase...

        Maranoa MP slams Telstra for continued outages in electorate

        Premium Content Maranoa MP slams Telstra for continued outages in electorate

        Politics ‘Telstra just doesn’t care’: Maranoa MP David Littleproud has slammed the telco for...

        Lights, camera, action for Western Downs cinema upgrades

        Premium Content Lights, camera, action for Western Downs cinema upgrades

        Council News Chinchilla film fanatics will be treated to an upgraded cinematic experience with...

        Driver suffers facial injuries after crashing into tree

        Premium Content Driver suffers facial injuries after crashing into tree

        News Paramedics rushed to reports a driver had suffered injuries after crashing into a...