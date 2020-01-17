Menu
Brianna is the eldest daughter of Mr Costigan's first marriage.
Politics

Jason Costigan’s daughter Brianna marries, converts to Islam

by Anton Rose, Inner West Courier
17th Jan 2020 3:35 PM | Updated: 3:42 PM
THE teenage daughter of controversial Queensland MP Jason Costigan has reportedly converted to Islam, marrying the man she is accused of dealing cocaine around Sydney with.

Brianna Costigan, 19, has deleted every picture from her social media account, except one of her wearing a burberry headscarf captioned "never question God's plan #alhamdulillahforeverything".

 

Jason Costigan's daughter Brianna has a new look.
The UNSW law student lists herself as "married" and has changed her last name to Taha, flagging a union with her co-accused Ahmed Taha, who is currently on remand for cocaine supply charges.

The apparent behind bars union comes just days after Costigan appeared in the Downing Centre Local Court over her role in what Sydney cops are calling a dial-a-dealer ring, which saw her allegedly take part in dealing cocaine from the CBD to the affluent eastern suburbs.
On her first court date, the glam teen was described as "not the brains of the operation" by her lawyer, while police accused her of dealing cocaine to earn a living while studying at university.

Her father, now-independent member for The Whitsundays, was unaware of the charges when initially contacted by The Daily Telegraph last year.

Brianna is the eldest daughter of Mr Costigan's first marriage, having spent the majority of her childhood growing up in North Queensland.

 

Jason Costigan.
On her newly-cleaned up social media, Costigan responds to friends with "salaam alaikum", a traditional Islamic greeting which translates to "peace be upon you" and posts pictures with Arabic writing.

One image translates to "praise be to Allah".

A former member of Queensland's Youth Parliament before heading south, Costigan was allegedly caught by undercover cops and charged with knowingly taking part in the supply, and supplying, cocaine from Millers Point to Maroubra on a number of occasions.

Her co-accused, and apparent husband Ahmed Taha, is facing eight charges of supplying cocaine.

brianna costigan cocaine drugs editors picks islam jason costigan religious beliefs

