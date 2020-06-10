Jandowae teen has eyes set on music competition

WESTERN Downs Regional Council’s Groovin’ from the Garage initiative has given many locals, including young people, an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Jay Purcival was thrilled to hear his song Void of Emotion make it into the finals.

“I yelled out to mum in the other room,” he said.

“I had no idea that I’d make it into the finals.”

The 17-year-old from Jandowae has taken inspiration from metal bands such as The Amity Affliction.

He likes to practice when he has spare time after school and work.

“I just kind of sat down and put some thought into the song to try and take my mind off of it all, especially with all of the virus outbreaks and stuff like that.

“Pressure’s really on this year because we haven’t had that much class time.”

Mr Purcival’s uncle gave him his first guitar at age 12.

“He’s always kind of shaped my influence in music and influenced who I’ve listened to,” he said.

“He’s also taught me everything I know about computers and it’s helped me bring up my social media.”

Groovin’ from the Garage has given Mr Purcival a lot of optimism about his music.

He said it’s a great opportunity to get out and play in a small town.

Despite the limited opportunities to find gigs around Jandowae, he posts content on Instagram, YouTube and his website.

“I know I’m at a point where I’m comfortable to play to the world,” he said.

“I realise it could take me somewhere, just gotta put some effort it.

“Guitar’s been a very influential part of my life in the past couple of years and it’s shaped me into the person I am today.

“I don’t know where I’d be without it.”

Twelve other finalists were chosen, and all performances will be shared on the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page.

Voting will open Monday, June 15 with the public able to choose their favourite via a Facebook poll and help pick a winner.