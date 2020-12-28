Jandowae man arrested on drunk ciggie run to Dalby

IN COURT: Jacob Keith Volker faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 on one charge. Picture: Griffith Thomas

IN COURT: Jacob Keith Volker faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 on one charge. Picture: Griffith Thomas

A Jandowae man made blunt admissions to police when they intercepted while on a drunken ciggie run, telling them he had been “drinking heaps” that night.

Jacob Keith Volker, 29, faced Dalby Magistrates Court charged with driving over the middle alcohol limit on Jandowae Rd this year.

The court heard police had intercepted Volker about 11.10pm on the offence date, where he plainly told them they had “got” him.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said Volker told them had been “drinking heaps”, with police detecting the smell of liquor on his breath.

She told the court Volker made further admissions to drinking 20 stubbies of mid strength beer between 2pm and 10pm that day, returning a reading of 0.149.

Solicitor Raymond Everest told the court Volker had run out of cigarettes, and was instructed he made the “poor decision” to drive to Dalby to buy more.

He told the court Volker had made full admissions to police, and had recently completed the Queensland Traffic Offenders Program (QTOP).

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said it was “pretty appalling” that Volker knew how much he had to drink and still drove.

She told Volker that anyone who gets behind the wheel while intoxicated “is a danger to themselves, and to other people”.

Volker pleaded guilty and was disqualified from driving for four months, and was fined $400.

A conviction was recorded.