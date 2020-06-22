JAILBREAK: Inmate on the loose in Townsville
Police are currently searching for an inmate who broke out of the Townsville Correctional Centre this morning.
Queensland Police were notified Daryl McLennan had absconded from the male farm around 4.30am.
He is serving 4 years 8 months for enter dwelling without violence or threats.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said they are currently working with Queensland Corrective Services to locate McLennan.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the inmate, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Mr McLennan's details are below:
Height - 176 cms
Weight - 96kgs
Build: Medium
Complexion- Dark
Eyes- Hazel
Hair- Dark brown
Body Markings:
Left side of neck - crazie bone
Left arm - b on inner lower arm
Left hand - 1965 across knuckles
Right hand - 1967 across knuckles