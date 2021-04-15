Jail time for stabbing police dog

A man who stabbed a police dog during an arrest will spend close to four months in jail after pleading guilty to a series of offences.

A Queensland man was on an arrest warrant for serious assault when he fled from a stolen vehicle and viciously stabbed a police dog.

Beau Dean Budak, 25, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to burglary with violence, grievous bodily harm, wounding, unlawfully using a motor vehicle and injuring an animal.

The court heard Budak ran from police after he and another man were found with a stolen vehicle on February 2 last year.

Crown Prosecutor David Nardone said police dog Kaos and his handler tracked down the pair but Budak stabbed Kaos in the chest when he was bitten on the leg.

"When police arrived at the scene both offenders fled on foot, with the assistance of a police dog they were tracked down, they continued to run but the dog chased and bit their legs," he said.

"Both offenders punched the dog in the attempt to remove him and escape, Mr Budak produced a knife and stabbed the police dog to the chest which then allowed him to continue the escape."

Police Dog Kaos after he was injured. Photo Queensland Police

He said Kaos suffered a 15mm full thickness laceration in the mid oesophagus, damage to his trachea and some nerve damage.

Kaos has since recovered from his injuries and returned to his duties.

The court heard Budak was the subject of a warrant at the time of the offences.

Mr Nardone said Budak had assaulted a man loosely known to him in a vigilante style attack less than two months before he was arrested.

He had attended the man's address in December 2019 when the victim had walked out of his front door with a drill on his way to help a neighbour.

"The complainant ran out into the back yard, calling out for help but Mr Budak knocked him to the ground causing the complainant to let go of the drill," Mr Nardone said.

The court heard Budak continued to punch his victim to the back of the head, climbing on top of him using both fists to punch him while the complainant lay face down on the ground.

Then Budak picked up the drill and stuck the man several blows to the head, as well as wounding the man's arm with the drill.

Beau Budak has faced court for several charges, including stabbing police dog Kaos.

The man suffered a fracture to his left cheek bone, numbness to parts of his face, a chipped tooth and lacerations to his arm, with the victim needing surgery to mend his cheek.

Defence Barrister Douglas Wilson said Budak was affected by drugs at the time of both offences after falling into depression but had since not used drugs and had no breaches in jail.

He said Budak intended to return to work as a bricklayer once he had served his sentence.

Budak received a head sentence of three years and three months jail with probation in August.

Justice Paul Smith said he would spend 108 days in prison before being released under supervision of a corrective officer for two years, after being held in custody on remand for 438 days.

"You have lots of support here in court today, a lot of people don't have that, you're lucky to have that," Justice Smith said.

Originally published as Jail time for stabbing police dog