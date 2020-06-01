Jack’s Last Gift raises over $160k in less than a week for Epilepsy Queensland.

Jack’s Last Gift raises over $160k in less than a week for Epilepsy Queensland.

THE $160,000 raised in a matter of days for Epilepsy Queensland is a testament to the impact 10-year-od Jack Cameron had on his family, friends and community during his life.

The overwhelming support and deluge of donations from family and friends has meant the Camerons have upped their original fundraising target of $100,000 to $200,0000.

The family set up a fundraising page ‘Jack’s Last Gift’ where family and friends can donate to a cause close to their hearts, Epilepsy Queensland in lieu of flowers and gifts after Jack passed away in a crash on a rural property crash near Roma on Sunday, May 24.

“Nick and Sarah are incredibly thankful to everyone that has shown their support for their family by donating to Jack’s Last gift,” the family spokesperson said.

“The entire family have been watching that tally rise and reading all the messages of love and support from friends, businesses and even strangers from right across Australia.

“Many people have been touched by Jack’s story and the struggles the family has had with epilepsy and it is a comfort to them that Jack’s Last Gift will help others in need.

“Nick and Sarah are particularly grateful for the outpouring of support from the local Roma community in their time of need.

“They are still coming to terms with the loss of their beautiful son.”

Throughout the weekend, cafes in town did their bit to also donate to Jack’s cause.

The Tasting Co donated $1 from each coffee to Epilepsy Queensland.

Owner, Celeste Mayes said her son played football and swam with Jack over the years.

“When we moved to Roma, it was the Cameron family that made our son welcome to football,” she said.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Cameron family.”

To donate, visit: https://live.everydayhero.com/page/7cHmTAABQACAAAAAADZ4bA.html