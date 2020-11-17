Jacked Mike Tyson terrifies social media

Mike Tyson isn't messing around ahead of his return to the squared circle.

For months we've watched on in awe as the 54-year-old has transformed his body back into world beating shape.

He's left jaws on the floor by showing he still has world-ending power in both hands as he sends punching bags into another realm.

Now less than two weeks out from his highly-anticipated showdown with former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr., Tyson has sent social media into meltdown by showing off his terrifying frame.

Tyson, known as the Baddest Man on the Planet, looks as shredded now at 54 as he did throughout his professional career that saw him become the youngest heavyweight champion in the world.

Two weeks out and @MikeTyson is yoked 👀 pic.twitter.com/VZ1Ebr1nmP — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 16, 2020

Fans seeing the images couldn't believe their eyes with many fearing for the safety of Jones Jr. who will step into the ring opposite the beast.

"Been following @MikeTyson for my entire conscious life and covered his last two fight weeks in '04 and '05 ...0 he is in a different kind of shape this time around," ESPN radio host Peter Rosenberg wrote.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani was a bit more direct: "Bro".

Dallas Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. wrote: "Don't do it Roy".

Professional wrestler Brent Tate wrote: "That's a badddddd mofo".

Both fighters are preparing for a bruising encounter, but were left unhappy with the decision to use two-minute rounds, saying they would have preferred to fight with the longer three-minute rounds.

"I'm sure they have their reasons for doing it," Tyson said. "But you know, women fight for two minutes. But I guess the commission has a bigger influence than I do. I'm just happy that we're doing it."

Jones was more critical. "I'm not happy at all," Jones said. "That's for women. Why we doing two-minute rounds? We're two of the best to ever do it. Two minutes doesn't do anything for me or him."

