Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Refugee activists have cancelled a mass protest amid claims of “chemical weapons and mounted police”. But they still plan to go ahead with action tomorrow.
Refugee activists have cancelled a mass protest amid claims of “chemical weapons and mounted police”. But they still plan to go ahead with action tomorrow.
Politics

‘Triple f**ked’: Irate activists have Plan B for protest

by Danielle O’Neal
14th Aug 2020 12:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Refugee rights activists have announced a controversial sit-in planned for tomorrow on Brisbane's Story Bridge has changed location.

Refugee Solidarity Brisbane/Meanjin posted to social media this morning that they will not be marching onto the Story Bridge on Saturday, but instead will gather at Raymond Park and march to the Kangaroo Point apartment block where 120 men are being detained.

The group cited the threat of police violence and potential "use of chemical weapons and mounted police" as reasons for the last minute change. 

"The state has become obsessed with stopping this protest from going ahead," the group said in a statement this morning.

"We expect any attempt to sit down on the bridge to be met with a large police presence, including the use of chemical weapons and mounted police.

Refugee protest at Central Hotel and Apartments, Kangaroo Point. Picture: Richard Walker
Refugee protest at Central Hotel and Apartments, Kangaroo Point. Picture: Richard Walker

"With all this in mind, we don't think we can take the bridge as initially planned."

Yesterday, Justice Jean Dalton made a declaration that if the planned protest were to go ahead on the bridge or Main St, Kangaroo Point, it would interfere with public rights.

A similar injunction was issued last week, before the protest was postponed.

 

Mass March for Free Movement #FreeTheKP120 We will not be marching onto the Story Bridge tomorrow. We WILL be...

Posted by Refugee Solidarity Brisbane / Meanjin on Thursday, 13 August 2020

 

"We've faced the full force of a state trying desperately to silence dissent - some protesters have been raided during the middle of the night, others haven't been home since last week, and the Attorney-General has used the court to get injunctions against several people forbidding them from going tomorrow," the group wrote in the statement.

 

Protesters gather to support asylum seekers detained at the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel. Picture: Glenn Hunt
Protesters gather to support asylum seekers detained at the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel. Picture: Glenn Hunt

"The media is reporting that the court has banned us from protesting tomorrow - they didn't and they can't.

"We're not going to block the Story Bridge, but we are going to march in solidarity with our mates inside, who can't even go for a walk.

The group said it was "strange" to announce publicly that they "went up against the state and lost".

"There's the urge to somehow spin it as a positive, as a win, like we always planned this. But some things are just f*cked," the group wrote.

"We planned something and we're not going to be able to pull it off this weekend. It's f*cked.

"Our 120 friends are locked in a cage. It's f*cked."

Originally published as 'It's triple f**ked': Furious activists reveal Plan B for bridge protest

coronavirus health refugees story bridge protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can nominate local legends for Australia Day Awards

        Premium Content How you can nominate local legends for Australia Day Awards

        Council News NOMINATIONS for the region’s most significant awards are now open. Here’s how to nominate someone you know.

        Drunk driver spends night in cell after abusing police

        Premium Content Drunk driver spends night in cell after abusing police

        News A DRUNK driver spent the night in the Chinchilla watch-house after hurling abuse at...

        Dalby mum launches social media campaign to support local business

        Premium Content Dalby mum launches social media campaign to support local...

        News MEET the Dalby mum using social media to support local businesses during the...

        Chinchilla man smashes front door in jealous rage

        Premium Content Chinchilla man smashes front door in jealous rage

        News A FATHER smashed in his ex-partners friends door after finding out she stayed the...