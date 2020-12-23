Menu
GRAND OPENING: Country Club Hotel chef Dee Seward has returned to the pub after working in the licensed establishment previously. Picture: Sam Turner
Business

IT’S OPEN: Country Club Hotel welcomes Dalby patrons

Sam Turner
23rd Dec 2020 3:27 PM
Dalby’s newest hotel has reopened in spectacular fashion just in time for the holiday period, employing nearly two dozen employees, while welcoming a homegrown hero into the kitchen.

The Country Club Hotel on the corner of Drayton and Cunningham St reopened its doors on December 17, with Jason and Emily Read at the helm as the new publicans.

Originally from Sydney, the Reads moved to the Western Downs with their children and have settled in for the long haul, after taking over ownership of the iconic Dalby pub.

Both the main pub and the bottle shop are now open for thirsty and hungry customers, offering a delightful menu with cheap prices.

Mr Read said their first week has “exceeded expectations”, with a steady flow of patrons visiting since their grand opening.

“We decided to open the bottle shop and pub at the same time, and we currently have about 20 staff on board in key positions,” he said.

“It’s been very encouraging so far, with the locals taking it on board, particularly families with kids.”

A familiar face has joined the kitchen crew by the name of Dee Seward, who had previously worked for the Country Club Hotel for a number of years as a chef.

“Everyone in town is happy to see her back, and she’s got a great reputation,” Mr Read said.

“She’s a local who has lived in town for a long time, and the reviews we’ve been getting from patrons has been very positive.”

The hotel has undergone renovations before its grand opening, with the game room being moved to accommodate another space, potentially for functions and parties.

Now as Christmas and New Years edges closer, Mr Read said the team was going to play it how it goes, especially in 2020.

“We’ve opened our doors in strange times due to this COVID era, with lockdowns happening again on the borders,” he said.

“All we can do now is see who is going to roll through the doors, but it has been promising.”

Mr Read is now on the lookout for potentially six more staff members, including another chef, to add to the pub’s roster.

