IT’S ON: Dalby Show returns with a bang after pandemic

DAY OUT: Damian, Jarrod, Donna and Sam out and about at the Dalby Show.

With lawnmower racing, horse rodeos, and an alluring sideshow alley, Dalby has plenty in store for families during the Anzac weekend.

The Dalby show is back in town on April 22—23 at the showgrounds following it’s coronavirus hibernation, with activities on show for visitors young and old.

Dalby and District Show Society secretary Raelene Akers said this year there would be a heroic attempt to beat the Australian record for most most station engines running at the same time.

“We have adjudicators arriving from Melbourne I believe, and they’ll fly in Saturday morning,” Mrs Akers said.

“We’ll have scrutineers on the day, with the engines having to run for a full ten minutes to break the record.

“This of course will be very noisy, with all horse events being stopped for that period.”

Mrs Akers said this weekend’s activities will have fun for the whole family, including the open young farmers challenge, rodeos, show jumping, miniature goats, fireworks, and free kids entertainment.

Ayden Henry playing with the clown heads at the 147th Dalby Show.

“There’ll be horseshow jumpings, bail races, and a kids sheep shearing competition, along with a junior young farmers challenge,” she said.

“We’ve decided to have free kids events this year, as we didn’t want parents having to dip too much into their pockets following a tough 2020.

“We just wanted to let the kids have a good time.”

Following their shocking cancellation due to the pandemic, Mrs Akers said the committee had been working desperately behind the scenes to make it a weekend to remember.

“It took us about three months to make the event COVID-Safe, and once we received the go ahead five weeks ago, we just said hey, let’s do this,” she said.

“We all have to learn to live with Covid during these uncertain times, so this weekend is a chance for us to start bringing some enjoyment into people’s lives again.

Tickets are available online here, with the full guide to this year’s Dalby show available below.