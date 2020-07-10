Menu
VIDEO: Dalby's new Big Train lifted into place
News

IT’S HERE: Dalby welcomes one-of-a-kind monument

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
10th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
DALBY'S newest tourist attraction was lifted into place this morning after a long two and a half hour operation and over 12 months preparation.

Crews at the Dalby Machinery Centre gathered at 6.30am to lift the very rare locomotive in place.

Two large cranes were needed to lift the TL153 onto the makeshift tracks at the corner of Winton Street and the Warrego Highway.

DMC associate Neville Mason said he was 'relieved' that the project was complete after a month of hard work.

"It's a big operation, not just simple, fairly complex," he said.

"I'm relieved that it all worked according to plan."

The locomotive was transported from Goulburn in New South Wales and arrived at DMC in the morning of July 9.

LONG HAUL: The TL153 being transported through NSW. Credit: Leon Oberg
DMC owner Doug Machin said the project was a year in the making and it took over four weeks to organise the transport alone.

"We looked at all different aspects to get it home," he said.

"The train will remain here and become an icon of Dalby."

He plans on getting the train signwritten and to install a light display.

"My grandson's name is Mac and he wants it named Mac Thomas," Doug said.

BIG TRAIN: The truck that delivered the Big Train to Dalby. Photo: Lachlan Berlin
His son Chris Machin said it was a busy morning getting the train lifted into place.

"It was exciting, it's good to see it there," he said.

"Hats off to all the guys, the ultimate professionals.

"We'll always be known as the yard with the train out the front now."

DMC was assisted by Will Redding, who provided the cranes.

(From left) Neville Mason, Doug Machin, Chris Machin Photo: Lachlan Berlin
BIG TRAIN: The team at Dalby Machinery Centre in front of Dalby's Big Train. Photo: Lachlan Berlin
