Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Turtle hatchlings at South End, Curtis Island. Photo: Dr Ruth Kamrowski
Turtle hatchlings at South End, Curtis Island. Photo: Dr Ruth Kamrowski
News

Dozens of turtle nests hatch at island

NICK KOSSATCH
31st Dec 2019 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE'S regarded as Curtis Islands's "Turtle Man" and Trevor Turner has been a busy man in the past few weeks.

Twenty-five of the 112 nests on the island had produced hatchlings, and hundreds of newborn turtles had made their way to the sea during most evenings.

"It's been pretty normal and the hatchling season usually goes from late December to early April," Mr Turner said.

He said current figures did not give much hope for turtles to survive to adulthood.

"It's a one in 1500 chance of surviving from a hatchling to adulthood," he said.

Mr Turner suggested the best time to see hatchlings was at night during high tide.

"It all depends on the weather and is one of those things but there's a 15-30 minute window during which the hatchlings go from their nest to the sea." 

hatchlings north curtis island south curtis island turtle
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Taroom End of Year Race Meet

        premium_icon MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Taroom End of Year Race Meet

        News Racegoers turned out in the 1000s for a full six race program and partied the night away at the Taroom End of Year Race Meet.

        Father of six busted by undercover cop selling weed

        premium_icon Father of six busted by undercover cop selling weed

        News The Queensland Police Service is asking for their 50 bucks back after buying weed...

        Tragic deaths that shook the southwest in 2019

        premium_icon Tragic deaths that shook the southwest in 2019

        News FROM aviation tragedies to freak abattoir accidents, the southwest was left...

        Barakula State Forrest burns for seventh day

        Barakula State Forrest burns for seventh day

        News Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service workers have been working tirelessly since...