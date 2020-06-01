‘It’s been a hard road’: Tara eateries weigh in on re-opening

TARA’S restaurant and cafes owners have welcomed the easing of restrictions, but there are still many hurdles to overcome.

Commercial Hotel owners Tracy and Owen Brauer said they are still unsure if it’ll be enough to open back up.

“We’ve only just started doing lunches again last week,” Mrs Brauer said.

“It’s been a long stretch and a hard road.”

They said it’s going to be hard to run the pub without the bar and gaming machines.

“Probably the hard part is you don’t make a lot of money out of dining,” Mr Brauer said.

“The whole business has got to work together.

“Unless there’s gaming and beer drinking, it’s pretty hard to make money out of a pub.”

The pub has unfortunately had to lay off two of their casual staff to manage costs.

But the easing of restrictions has been good news to the owners.

“It would mean some income, some badly needed income,” Mrs Brauer said,

“We’ve been here for 13 years and we’re well established.”

Mr Bauer said the pub is big enough to fit more than 40 people when they do decide to open.

“So you probably could have 20 out at the beer garden and 20 or 15 in the dining room,” he said.

Tara Cafe owner Clifford Brauer however said the news was absolutely brilliant.

“Come and have a bucket of chips and some good old gossip,” he said.

“That means heaps.”

Like all other places, the Tara Cafe has had to adapt to social distancing measures.

But they have only just been able to keep the business afloat and have suffered three casual job losses.

“I’ve got a couple of permanents,” Mr Brauer said.

“I’ve got a few trainees from the school which really helped me out!”

He said the business has reduced hours but has reaped the benefits of staying open since last month.