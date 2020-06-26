Menu
Triplets Elijah, Jaxson and Jett Bee are making good progress since their birth last month, under the watchful eyes of nurses and doctors.
Parenting

First it's twins for mum, now she's given birth to triplets

26th Jun 2020 10:10 AM
TRIPLETS Elijah, Jaxson and Jett Bee are making good progress since their birth last month, under the watchful eyes of nurses and doctors at the Townsville University Hospital.

The boys have been taken care of in the hospital's neonatal unit since their birth on May 5, at 29 weeks, weighing 1260g (Elijah), 1440g (Jaxson) and 1615g (Jett).

Normanton's Alicia Bee, a mum-of-eight, including twins, said the triplets were a shock initially, but helped complete her vision of having a big family.

"I had my twins, a boy and a girl, in March last year and when I found out at my scan that this time around I was having triplets I nearly fell off the bed," she said.

"At first they said, 'it looks like twins' and then it was 'no, there's three in there'.

"I'd like two more children and two more girls would be lovely to balance out my six boys."

Foetal maternal specialist Dr David Watson said that the odds of naturally conceived non-identical triplets were about one in 6000.

