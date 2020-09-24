Menu
Cairns man Alan Griffiths has been devastated by the theft of his hi-tech Raceline push bike and is offering a reward for its safe return. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS
Crime

‘It’s a part of me:’ Retirees' heartbreak at stolen bicycle

by Peter Carruthers
24th Sep 2020 10:37 AM
ALAN Griffiths' pride and joy - and his means of transport - has been knocked off from the YHA hostel in the Cairns CBD.

The retired Cairns Airport worker said the $7000 bicycle had become a part of him over the years and that he just wanted it back.

"It's a Tour de France bike, it's carbon fibre. I won it in a competition many years ago and it's gone missing Saturday night," he said.

"I have had it all my life and I don't have a vehicle, the bike is my exercise now and it has sentimental value."

Mr Griffiths said the bike was black with Raceline branding and Mavic wheels, and had an old seat cover on it.

"It's a high-line bike; you could enter it in the Tour de France this competition, it's that good," he said.

"I am disgusted. I can't even go and buy another bike - I wouldn't be game to go to sleep (in case someone stole it).

"It is a part of me and health wise (riding it) is a wonderful thing."

Mr Griffiths said the theft had been reported to police and a reward was on offer to anyone who returned the bike.

Originally published as 'It's a part of me:' Retirees' heartbreak at stolen push bike

