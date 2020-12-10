Menu
IN COURT: Kayce Lyn Hooper pleaded guilty to driving on a court suspended licence and driving a defective but otherwise safe car. Pic: Supplied
‘IT WASN’T ME:’ Chinchilla mum loses licence for two years

Peta McEachern
10th Dec 2020 12:58 PM
A YOUNG Chinchilla mum knows what she’ll be getting for Christmas in December 2022, after losing her licence for two years.

Kayce Lyn Hooper pleaded guilty in Chinchilla Magistrates Court to driving on a court suspended licence and driving a defective but otherwise safe car.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said on November 15, police noticed a car with a cracked windscreen driving along Chinchilla St and ran a number plate check which revealed it belonged to Hooper who was on a six-month licence suspension.

When police later located the car at the Chinchilla Showgrounds and spoke to Hooper, senior constable Tahana said she lied to police.

The court heard the young mum told police a friend at the markets had been driving her car, although she quickly changed the story when officers asked to talk to the ‘driver’.

Senior constable Jodie Tahana said police also obtained CCTV footage which showed Hooper driving.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Hooper she was silly for getting behind the wheel while on a court suspended licence, as the minimal penalty was two years licence suspension.

Other than the disqualification, Hooper was charged $600 for driving unlicensed, and $144 for the cracked windscreen.

Convictions were recorded.

